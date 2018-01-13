Current development will augment the future of the nation Lakshman Yapa
State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene stated that the developmental projects implemented in the present will significantly bolster the progress of the nation.
He further stated that the infrastructure of Sri Lanka needs to be developed further to enhance the productivity of the newly implemented projects.
State Minister Abeywardene expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Matara.