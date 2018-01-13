-

Sri Lanka Cricket’s National Selection Panel has appointed Suranga Lakmal as the Vice Captain of the test team touring Bangladesh.

The appointment was ratified by the Minister of Sports Honorable Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The Minister also ratified the 16 member squad, which will take part in the two test match series against Bangladesh.

The first test match will be played from 31st January to 04th February at the ZACS, Chittagong, while the 2nd test match will be played from 08th to 12th February, 2018 at SBNCS, Dhaka.

The full squad is provided below,

1. Dinesh Chandimal – Captain

2. Dimuth Karunaratne

3. Angelo Mathews

4. Danushka Gunathilaka

5. Kusal Mendis

6. Dhananjaya de Silva

7. Niroshan Dickwella

8. Roshen Silva

9. Rangana Herath

10. Suranga Lakmal – Vice Captain

11. Dilruwan Perera

12. Dushmantha Chameera

13. Lakshan Sandakan

14. Akila Dananjaya

15. Lahiru Gamage

16. Lahiru Kumara

- SLC