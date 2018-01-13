Laxmi Sundar Gai felicitated by Lankan Parliamentarians

January 13, 2018   12:22 pm

Laxmi Sundar Gai was honored with the ‘Nagarrak Birata Swarna Padak’ amid a special program organized at the parliamentary house of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. 

Speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, had awarded Gai. According to Gai’s family, he was honored for the bravery he showcased during his rescue program conducted in Bhaktpur after the 2015 earthquakes. He had rescued 24 people of eight different families, among which 21 are currently living their normal life after the devastating quake.

Prof Dr Dinesh Raj Bhuju said, “There was a remarkable participation of youths in the post-earthquake rescue and relief operations.” Other delegates, including ambassador of Nepal to Sir Lanka, former ministers of Sri Lanka, and professors were also present at the program. 

