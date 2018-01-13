Walking path surrounding Beira Lake to be launched in February

Walking path surrounding Beira Lake to be launched in February

January 13, 2018   02:04 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

The walking paths constructed around the Beira lake will be vested with the public in February. 

The Urban Development Authority will launch this project under the urban revival campaign to beautify Colombo and make it a lucrative tourist destination. 

The first phase of the walking paths will be from the Lakehouse roundabout to the Lotus tower. 

The UDA also stated that another walking path will be constructed from Vauxhall street to the Lotus Tower.   
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories