Premalal Fonseka joins with the President

The Kalutara district National Freedom Front Executive Committee member Premalal Fonseka has assured his support to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Premalal Fonseka met the President yesterday (13) at the President’s official residence and commended his efforts to establish an clean political culture by eradicating corruption and fraud, and expressed his support in Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in the election of local govt institutes.

Premalal Fonseka was an active member of the National Freedom Front and was among the few who initially obtained membership of the party in the Kaluthara district.