Navy and Coast Guard conduct oil spill management exercise in Kankesanthurai seas

Sri Lanka Navy being a key partner in conservation of marine resources conducted an oil spill management exercise partnering with Sri Lanka Coast Guard in the seas off Kankesanthurai harbour earlier this month. The entire exercise was carried out under the guidance of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha De Silva.

Over 40 naval personnel belonging to both the Navy and Coast Guard took part in this exercise which comprised rehearsals and exercises to test the capabilities of the stakeholders during an oil spill.

- Sri Lanka Navy