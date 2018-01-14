Gampaha storm victims to be provided with relief payment  Vajira

January 14, 2018   08:59 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardene stated that all residents within Gampaha that lost their homes as a result of the storm that passed through the area on January 12 will be provided with relief payments on Monday (15). 

Strong winds that developed into a storm passed through several areas within Gampaha on Friday (12), causing severe damage to several houses within the area. It was reported that 446 houses were damaged during the incident. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs will provide each affected family with a sum of Rs.10,000 as an initial relief payment. 
 

