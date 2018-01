President Maithripala Sirisena says he is ready to make all necessary sacrifices to unify the Sri Lanka Freedom Party(SLFP).

He made this observance while addressing a gathering in Ibbgamuwa yesterday (13).

Speaking further the President said this is not the first time in Sri Lankan political history that a SLFP – UNP unity government governs the country, and it had taken place in the past on a number of instances.