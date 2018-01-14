National Ceremony for grade one admission to be held tomorrow

The National Ceremony for the Grade One admission will be at Isipathana College, Colombo at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (15).

The Education Ministry has taken measures to admit children to Grade One classes of government, private and international schools parallel to the National Ceremony.

Special functions would be organized at school level to welcome newcomers under the guidance of school heads.

Meanwhile the academic activities of 58 schools used as paper marking centers of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will commence tomorrow, announced the Education Ministry.

The first school term for 2018 commences on January 02.