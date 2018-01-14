Thai Pongal celebrated today

Hindus worldwide today (14) celebrate Thai Pongal, the harvest festival dedicated to Sun God.

In a message to mark the day, President Srisena said Thai Pongal depicts the ardent desire to protect and cherish ancient traditions to refill humanity with culture, kindness, peace and reconciliation with utmost devotion towards fellow humankind.

Thai Pongal festival, which has bestowed the supreme status upon agriculture, is an occasion to mark the efforts taken by the government to take the country towards self-sufficiency in food.



“I am extremely happy to convey my greetings to all the Hindus across the world celebrating Thai Pongal, the festival that expresses gratitude to nature,”

“ I also join with the devotees who celebrate the Thai Pongal festival closely associating with the deep values of agricultural traditions and customs”. The President said in his message.