One dead, one injured in two shooting incidents

A 69 year-old man was shot dead off Rakwalawatta on Kohombakanda - Rakwana road yesterday (13).

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, however succumbed to injuries upon admission to the hospital, police said.

A motorbike was found where the shooting took place, the Police said.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained while the police are conducting an investigation to apprehend the suspects responsible.

Meanwhile one individual was reportedly injured following a shooting incident which took place in Batapotha,Gampaha.

A group of men on motor bikes have reportedly opened fire on two persons, according to Police.

The 38-year-old injured victim was admitted to Gampaha Hospital, it is reported.