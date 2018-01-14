One dead, one injured in two shooting incidents

One dead, one injured in two shooting incidents

January 14, 2018   10:44 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

A 69 year-old man was shot dead off Rakwalawatta on Kohombakanda - Rakwana road yesterday (13).

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition,  however succumbed to injuries upon admission to the hospital, police said.

A motorbike was found where the shooting took place, the Police said. 

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained while the police are conducting an investigation to apprehend the suspects responsible.  

Meanwhile one individual was reportedly injured following a shooting incident which took place in Batapotha,Gampaha.

A group of men on motor bikes have reportedly opened fire on two persons, according to Police.

The 38-year-old injured victim was admitted to Gampaha Hospital, it is reported.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories