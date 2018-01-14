Adverse weather conditions expected to diminish  Met Dept

-

A decrease of prevailing showery condition over the island is expected after today (14). Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Gall, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Uva province and Hambanthota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The deep sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected in the sea areas during thundershowers.

- Department of Meteorology