Indian Union Minister RS Prasad to arrive in Sri Lanka

Indian Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will reach Colombo on Sunday on three-day visit to Sri Lanka. During his visit, he will call on President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Prasad will also have meetings with his Sri Lankan counterpart Harin Fernando during which a MoU on cooperation in IT sector between the two countries will be signed.

Sri Lankan Ministry secretary Vasantha Desapriya told our correspondent that apart from the MoU, both sides will also sign a Joint intent agreement where Indian government will help set up E-office system in Sri Lanka. National Informatics centre (NIC) will provide necessary technical assistance in this regard.

Both countries will also sign agreement for extending of national knowledge network (NKN) for exchange of ideas between Indian universities, to 10 Sri Lankan universities.

India and Sri Lanka are in discussion for Economic and Technical cooperation agreement (ETCA) and cooperation in IT sector is one of the main pillars of proposed agreement.

Prasad will also deliver a memorial lecture in remembrance of Sri Lanka’s former foreign minister Laxman Kadirgamar. The lecture will focus on various aspects of India – Sri Lanka relations.

