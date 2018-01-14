167 including 18 Local Government hopefuls detained  Police

The Police Headquarters issued a statement that 167 persons including 18 politicos contesting at the upcoming Local Government have been arrested for violating election laws and crimes committed during the nomination submission process.

The arrests were made from January 9, to 6.00am today (14).

Accordingly 55 individuals including 10 Local Government hopefuls have been apprehended for violating election laws. Meanwhile 43 persons including 8 LG nominees have been arrested in relation to complaints lodged to the police.