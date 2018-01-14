Disciplinary action against UNP MPs over their unruly behavior at parliament recently

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said disciplinary action will be taken against the UNP MPs who behaved in an unruly manner at Parliament the recently.

He pointed out that the recent incident in parliament cannot be approved by any means.

The Minister made this sentiment addressing media following a function held in Gampaha yesterday(13).

Parliamentary sessions were suspended by the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya following a tense situation that ensued during the address of the Prime Minister on January 10.

Members of the Joint Opposition disrupted the Prime Minister during his address by entering the centre of the main chamber. The parliament floor was occupied by members of the opposition that were aggressively protesting against the Prime Minister disallowing him from making his address.

Following the events that ensued, the Speaker dismissed the house and stated that a party leaders meeting will be called within the course of the day.