Hambantota Port: Govt receives USD 97.365 million as second instalment
January 14, 2018 02:23 pm
The Sri Lanka Ports Authority announced that the Sri Lankan government has received a payment of 97.365 million US dollars from China Merchant Port Holdings as the second tranche of their investment.
Subsequent to the agreement signed between Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the China Merchant Port Holdings Co. Ltd., US $ 292.1 mn has been credited to the US Dollar account of Government of Sri Lanka maintained at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in December 2017.