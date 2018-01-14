140 complaints lodged in Matale over upcoming LG polls

The Election Complaint Office reported that 140 complaints related to violation of election laws and misconduct in Matale District were received by yesterday (13) in the run-up to Local Government Elections 2018.

A majority of complaints received are related to distribution of goods, awarding housing loan applications, construction of unauthorized election offices, the Office announced.

Investigations will be conducted with the assistance of police to apprehend the suspects responsible, said R.Wijesundara, Assistant District Returning Officer- Matale District.