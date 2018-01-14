UPC Chief Minister to sue Vidyaratne

Uva Provincial Council Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayaka today (14) said that he will sue JVP Provincial Councilor Samantha Vidyaratne for defamation charge of Rs. 500 million.

The legal action of defamation follows Vidyaratne’s statement to media saying that the Chief Minister of UPC has forced a female Principal to kneel down as a punishment.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister arrived at Police Superidendant’s Office this morning to obtain a copy of the complaint lodged by him at Badulla Police in this regard.

Vidyaratne on January 09 alleged the UPC Chief Minister had made a female Principal to kneel down over her rejection of a letter sent by the UPC CM to admit a student to her school.

“The Chief Minister then got her to his official residence by the means of educational authorities and made her to kneel as a punishment” he added.

Meanwhile, a tense situation arose at the meeting of UPC when a UNP Provincial Councilor M. Sachithanandan questioned the Chief Minister about the incident.

However the Principal who is alleged to been have tortured by the Chief Minister made a statement to the media stating that she did not face such an incident.

“This story is completely false. It is a story created by certain parties to gain political advantage as the Local Government Elections are coming up.” she said.