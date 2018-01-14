President orders withdrawal of Gazettes on liquor

The two recent gazettes on time extensions and employing females in places where liquor is manufactured or sold will be withdrawn from tomorrow (15), said President Maithiripala Sirisena.

The President made this statement a short while ago at a UPFA Rally in Agalawatte.

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera, under the excise Ordinance revoked the ban on selling liquor to females and employing females in places where liquor is manufactured or sold on January 10.

Meanwhile, The Minister on January 11 issued a special gazette notification which revised the business hours of the liquor licensed establishments in the country.

Accordingly, the establishments with retail licenses and Beer, Ale, Stout and Wine License for retail sale were scheduled to be open from 8.00am to 10.00pm.

The business hours of Tourist Board- approved premises with Beer, Ale, Stout and Wine License for consumption were revised as 11am to 11pm while premises without Tourist Board approval were revised to be open from 11am to 10pm.