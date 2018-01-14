President orders withdrawal of Gazettes on liquor

President orders withdrawal of Gazettes on liquor

January 14, 2018   05:37 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

The two recent gazettes on time extensions and employing females in places where liquor is manufactured or sold will be withdrawn from tomorrow (15), said President Maithiripala Sirisena.

The President made this statement a short while ago at a UPFA Rally in Agalawatte. 

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera, under the excise Ordinance revoked the ban on selling liquor to females and employing females in places where liquor is manufactured or sold on January 10. 

Meanwhile, The Minister on January 11 issued a special gazette notification which revised the business hours of the liquor licensed establishments in the country.

Accordingly, the establishments with retail licenses and Beer, Ale, Stout and Wine License for retail sale were scheduled to be open from 8.00am to 10.00pm. 

The business hours of Tourist Board- approved premises with Beer, Ale, Stout and Wine License for consumption were revised as 11am to 11pm while premises without Tourist Board approval were revised to be open from 11am to 10pm.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories