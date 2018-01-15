President challenges SLFP defectors to gain public favour before LG polls

President Maithripala Sirisena issued a challenge to all the politicos that formed new political factions to defect from the SLFP and be successful at the Local Government election.

The President stated that the statements made by certain individuals who have not gained membership in new political parties are futile and carry no validity. He further went on to state that no member of the SLFP has actively campaigned against the party.

President Sirisena expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Homagama.