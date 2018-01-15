TNA head office in Mannar vandalized

The Manthai Police Division reported that the head office of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), in Manthai and several houses of TNA representatives were attacked by an unidentified group last night (14).

The group of vandals had destroyed promotional posters at the TNA office and thrown stones and glass bottles at the residences of TNA representatives.

TNA representatives stated that the group had tossed live fireworks inside their houses and left the scene of the crime soon afterwards.

The Police and the Elections Commission have been informed of the crime and have agreed to investigate the incident.