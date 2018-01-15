TNA head office in Mannar vandalized

TNA head office in Mannar vandalized

January 15, 2018   09:31 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

The Manthai Police Division reported that the head office of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), in Manthai and several houses of TNA representatives were attacked by an unidentified group last night (14). 

The group of vandals had destroyed promotional posters at the TNA office and thrown stones and glass bottles at the residences of TNA representatives. 

TNA representatives stated that the group had tossed live fireworks inside their houses and left the scene of the crime soon afterwards. 

The Police and the Elections Commission have been informed of the crime and have agreed to investigate the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories