National Ceremony for grade one admission held today

National Ceremony for grade one admission held today

January 15, 2018   10:53 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

The National Ceremony for the Grade One admission was held at Isipathana College, Colombo at 8.00 a.m. today (15).

The Education Ministry has taken measures to admit children to Grade One classes of government, private and international schools parallel to the National Ceremony.

Special functions were organized at school level to welcome newcomers under the guidance of school heads.

Meanwhile the academic activities of 58 schools used as paper marking centers of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination also commenced today, announced the Education Ministry. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories