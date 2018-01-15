Gang-raped victim succumbs to injuries

January 15, 2018   11:49 am

By Manushi Silva

The fourteen-year-old girl who attempted to suicide after being gang raped by three men succumbed yesterday (14) while undergoing treatments at the Intensive Care Unit of Hambantota Hospital.

The fourteen-year-old victim in Tissamaharama, Hambantota was allegedly gang raped by three men on January 09.

The two 20-year old suspects and 22-year-old suspect were identified as residents of the same area, reports claim.

The victimized girl had reportedly tried to commit suicide on January 10 by hanging herself on a tree at the backyard of her residence after writing a letter.

However, she was rescued by the residents and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Hambantota Hospital.

The three suspects were caught by the villagers in connection with the incident and were handed over to Weerawila Police. 

They were remanded until January 23 after being produced before Tissamaharama Magistrate.

The three suspects; severely assaulted by the villagers, were admitted to Base Hospital Debarawewa under the security of prison guards.

Further investigations into the incident are carried out by Weerawila Police.

