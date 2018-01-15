Petition filed against rejection of SLFP nomination list rejected

The Petition filed by the SLFP over the rejection of the Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha nomination list was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The verdict was delivered during Court sessions earlier today (15).

The petition that was filed by the SLFP citing that the rejection of the nomination list is a violation of fundamental Rights was not taken up for debate and dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice Nalin Perera delivered the ruling on the petition.

When the petition was called for debate, the legal representatives appearing for the State shed light on the fact that corresponding nomination list was not handed over to the Elections Commission by an individual named by the SLFP General Secretary, thereby making it an infringement upon election laws.

It was further stated as the petition was filed as a violation of fundamental Rights; it cannot be heard at the Supreme Court as it has no basis for trial.

Accordingly the three-judge bench dismissed the hearing of the petition as the defence could not produce sufficient evidence for the case to progress.