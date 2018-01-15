New constitution will foster religious coexistence Champika Ranawaka
January 15, 2018 12:30 pm
Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that the government will not enact a constitution that instigates religious disharmony.
He further stated that the government will take steps to create a new constitution that does not exclude any segment of society and fosters cultural and religious coexistence.
Minister Ranawaka made these statements while addressing a political gathering in Kandy.