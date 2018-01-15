Govt will seek assistance from IMF for Central Bank reform  Harsha

January 15, 2018   12:47 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Harsha De Silva stated that the government will seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reform the Central Bank in accordance with the recommendations made by the Bond Commission. 

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Issuance of Central Bank Treasury Bonds made a recommendation to reform and restructure the Central Bank to prevent large scale fraud and other fiscal crimes. 

Speaking at an event in Nugegoda, Deputy Minister Harsha  De Silva stated that the government will seek assistance from the IMF to gain international perspective on the matter. 

