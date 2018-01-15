166 including 19 Local Government hopefuls detained  Police HQ

The Police Headquarters issued a statement that 166 persons including 19 candidates contesting at the upcoming Local Government election have been arrested for violating election laws and crimes committed during the nomination submission process.

The arrests were made during the period from January 9, to 6.00am today (15).

Accordingly 57 individuals including 10 Local Government hopefuls have been apprehended for violating election laws. Meanwhile 46 persons including 9 LG nominees have been arrested in relation to complaints lodged to the police.