The Pallama police detained a suspect for stabbing four people including his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and the secret lover of his wife upon discovering that his wife was having an affair with the assistance of her mother.

Police sources stated that the stabbings occurred last night (14) in Wilpatha.

The four injured persons were admitted to the Halawatha hospital for treatment.

The detained suspect committed the crime after discovering that his wife was having an affair with a soldier stationed in the area.

The husband learnt that the soldier and his wife were secretly meeting at the residence of his mother-in-law.

The attack occurred when the soldier arrived at the residence in Wilpatha. The suspect had set fire to the motorcycle of the soldier before proceeding to attack all the people within the house.

Officials from the Pallama police are conducting further investigations into the incident.