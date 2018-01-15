Preethi Padman Surasena sworn in as President of Appeal Court
File Photo.

Preethi Padman Surasena sworn in as President of Appeal Court

January 15, 2018   02:52 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Former President of the Court of Appeal L.T.B. Dehideniya has been sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence this morning (15), the PMD said. 
 
Meanwhile Judge Preethi Padman Surasena took his oath as the new President of the Court of Appeal.

Dehideniya was appointed as President of the Appeal Court in June last year 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories