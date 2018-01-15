Preethi Padman Surasena sworn in as President of Appeal Court

Former President of the Court of Appeal L.T.B. Dehideniya has been sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence this morning (15), the PMD said.



Meanwhile Judge Preethi Padman Surasena took his oath as the new President of the Court of Appeal.

Dehideniya was appointed as President of the Appeal Court in June last year