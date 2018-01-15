Tilvin says the corrupt condemning corruption is tragic

General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva says that it is tragic that certain politicians who engaged in corruption in the past are now making statements condemning corruption.

He further stated that most politicians of the present are hypocrites as they cannot point fingers at other politicians when they too were part of fraud in the past.

Tilvin Silva made these statements while addressing a press conference in Colombo earlier today.

He stated that these days slogans against corruption have received more value as the UNP, UPFA and SLPP are all making pledges to eradicate corruption in the country.

“Large-scale corruption and fraud have become the main problem in the country. The tragedy is that the corrupt themselves are attempting to take the right to stop corruption and fraud to their hands.”