Tilvin says the corrupt condemning corruption is tragic

Tilvin says the corrupt condemning corruption is tragic

January 15, 2018   03:26 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva says that it is tragic that certain politicians who engaged in corruption in the past are now making statements condemning corruption.  

He further stated that most politicians of the present are hypocrites as they cannot point fingers at other politicians when they too were part of fraud in the past. 

Tilvin Silva made these statements while addressing a press conference in Colombo earlier today.  

He stated that these days slogans against corruption have received more value as the UNP, UPFA and SLPP are all making pledges to eradicate corruption in the country.

“Large-scale corruption and fraud have become the main problem in the country. The tragedy is that the corrupt themselves are attempting to take the right to stop corruption and fraud to their hands.” 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories