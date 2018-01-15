GMOA threatens to go on strike without warning

January 15, 2018   03:52 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Government Medical Officers’ Association issued a statement that the GMOA will engage in an islandwide strike without prior warning if the demands made by the GMOA are not met by the government within the course of next week. 

GMOA officials made this declaration during an emergency press briefing in Colombo earlier today (15). 

Accordingly if the demands of the GMOA are not met by the government, medical professionals will go on strike without on warning on a day after January 22. 

