Sri Lankan map to be revised after 18 years

January 15, 2018   04:27 pm

The Department of Survey General has taken steps to revise the geographical map of Sri Lanka after 18 years.
 
The new Sri Lankan map which consists 92 maps in 1: 50,000 ratio is in progress, Survey General of Sri Lankan P.M.P. Udayakantha told News.lk, Government’s Official News Portal of Sri Lanka.
 
During this 18-year period, the geography of the country had undergone several developments including territorial changes adding new Colombo port city, the SG added.
 
The map, which is developing with satellite technology will be included to the website of Survey Department in the future, Mr. Udayakantha further said.

 

