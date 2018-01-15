JO will unite against a common enemy to defeat the UNP Mahindananda
MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that the Joint Opposition will commence their combined effort to elect a new President of Sri Lanka at the next Presidential election straight after the Local Government election.
He further went on to state that the JO will unite in their common ambition to defeat the UNP led by the Prime Minister.
MP Aluthgamage expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Colombo earlier today (15).