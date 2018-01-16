Continued military occupancy has hindered the people of the north - Anandasangaree

January 16, 2018   10:20 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Leader of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF) V.Anandasangaree stated that the continued presence of the military in the north, years after the end of the civil war has caused many hindrances to the lives of the Tamil people. 

Speaking to the media at his residence in Jaffna, V.Anandasangaree stated that a vast area of land rightfully owned by the Tamil populace has been occupied by the military. 

He also stressed the fact that the freedom of women has been resitricted gravely due to the presence of the military. 

