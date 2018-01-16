Two injured in attacks by sword gang in Manipai

Two persons have been injured and hospitalised following separate attacks carried out by sword-wielding individuals at two locations at Manipai, Jaffna.

Manipai Police said that in one incident four suspects on motorcycles had attacked 49-year-old Kandiah Thirunalkandan with swords near the Anaicoddai Amman Kovil last night before fleeing the area.



A short while later another attack had been carried out also in Manipai, similar to the previous attack, by individuals on motorcycles and wielding swords.

Police said that a 24-year-old youth, Nagamani Janiswaran, was injured in the sword attack and has been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

Manipai Police have commenced investigations into both incidents.