Indian minister Ravi Shankar Prasad calls on President

The Indian Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division said.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad is a lawyer representing the state of Bihar as a Member of Parliament and the pioneer of Project Development Fund, which provides electronic services and financial assistance to Indian citizens.

Minister Prasad appreciated the improvement in Information and technology of Sri Lanka under the current government and explained the methods of usage of Information Technology in social development of India, the PMD said.

The President expressed the importance of improving the connection between Indian and Sri Lankan tech streams and the Minister promised to provide maximum possible support to Sri Lanka.

Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Sri Lanka to address the Lakshman Kadirgamar Memorial Lecture. He has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Information Technology between India and Sri Lanka at the Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure, today.