Four acres of ganja found in Lunugamvehera National Park

Officers attached to the police dangerous drugs raiding unit in Tangalle have raided cultivation of cannabis plants spread across nearly four acres of land within the Lunugamvehera National Park and arrested one suspect along with a locally-manufactured firearm.

The police carried out the raids on Sunday and Monday (15) and managed to destroy a large number of cannabis plants – some close to 7 feet tall – cultivated across around 4 acres of land while the estimated value of the cannabis is believed to be around Rs 30 million.

One suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Thanamalwila, was arrested during the raid, however the main suspect had managed to escape during the operation. Police also discovered a locally-manufactured illegal firearm in the chena.

The arrested suspects and seized evidence have been handed over to Lunugamvehera Polcie for onward action.