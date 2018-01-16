GL claims inaction over Bond report shows UNP-SLFP deal

Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Professor G.L. Peiris says that there is clearly “a deal” between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the United National Party (UNP).

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (16), the former foreign minister said that he can responsibly say such a deal exists.

He said that this is evident by the fact that no legal steps have been initiated despite 17 days passing since the President received the report of the Bond Commission.

Prof. Peiris alleged that although the President had used strong words that he would not hesitate to use “the sword” against those found guilty, today those threats have been limited to just words.