Two nabbed with gold biscuits worth Rs 50M off KKS

January 17, 2018   07:38 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested two suspects along with 70 gold biscuits in the sea area off Kankesanthurai.

The two men, Sri Lankan nationals, were transporting the gold biscuits in a small dingy boat when they were intercepted by navy patrol boats last night, Navy Media Spokesman Commander Dinesh Bandara said.

The gold biscuits, which were being smuggled to India, are estimated to be worth nearly Rs 50 million. Each gold biscuit weighs 100g with a total weight of 7kg. 

