Report on Bond scam to be tabled in Parliament today

Report on Bond scam to be tabled in Parliament today

January 17, 2018   09:31 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

The Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Issuance of Central Bank Treasury Bonds will be tabled in Parliament today (17). 

The Speaker of Parliament made a written request to the President’s Secretary to submit the report on the Bond scandal. 

Following the handing over of the report to the President, several political personalities made a request from the Speaker to obtain the report for lucidity and impartial execution of justice. 

Parliamentary sessions were disrupted on January 10, when the Speaker informed the House that the report will be tabled in Parliament on a later date. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories