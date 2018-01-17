Report on Bond scam to be tabled in Parliament today

The Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Issuance of Central Bank Treasury Bonds will be tabled in Parliament today (17).

The Speaker of Parliament made a written request to the President’s Secretary to submit the report on the Bond scandal.

Following the handing over of the report to the President, several political personalities made a request from the Speaker to obtain the report for lucidity and impartial execution of justice.

Parliamentary sessions were disrupted on January 10, when the Speaker informed the House that the report will be tabled in Parliament on a later date.