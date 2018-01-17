GMFSPA to seek assistance from Mahinda Rajapaksa

The Government Medical Faculty Students’ Parents Association (GMFSPA) will convene with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa later on today (17).

Representatives of the GMFSPA stated that the meeting will be conducted to seek aid from the former President in their quest to ensure that a fair selection in maintained in the process of awarding medical degrees within Sri Lanka.

The GMFSPA will also request former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to mediate and seek an acceptable resolution to the current standing of the SAITM Medical Faculty.