Two remanded for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols
January 17, 2018 10:38 am
Two persons have been remanded till January 24, by the Colombo Additional Magistrate for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols on social media.
The verdict was passed a short while ago during Court sessions today (17) by additional Colombo Magistrate Lakmali Jayasinghe.
The two suspects were detained by the anti-terrorism unit following a complaint made by the Ratnapura OIC.
The New Year greeting message contained the symbol of the LTTE and a picture of the deceased leader of the LTTE Velupillai Prabhakaran.
The ruling was made as the anti-terrorism unit requested additional time to probe the incident.