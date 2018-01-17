Two remanded for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols

Two persons have been remanded till January 24, by the Colombo Additional Magistrate for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols on social media.

The verdict was passed a short while ago during Court sessions today (17) by additional Colombo Magistrate Lakmali Jayasinghe.

The two suspects were detained by the anti-terrorism unit following a complaint made by the Ratnapura OIC.

The New Year greeting message contained the symbol of the LTTE and a picture of the deceased leader of the LTTE Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The ruling was made as the anti-terrorism unit requested additional time to probe the incident.