Two remanded for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols

January 17, 2018   10:38 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Two persons have been remanded till January 24, by the Colombo Additional Magistrate for posting New Year greetings with LTTE symbols on social media. 

The verdict was passed a short while ago during Court sessions today (17) by additional Colombo Magistrate Lakmali Jayasinghe.

The two suspects were detained by the anti-terrorism unit following a complaint made by the Ratnapura OIC. 

The New Year greeting message contained the symbol of the LTTE and a picture of the deceased leader of the LTTE Velupillai Prabhakaran. 

The ruling was made as the anti-terrorism unit requested additional time to probe the incident.  

