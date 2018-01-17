AG appoints committee to study Bond Commission report

-

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed a four-member committee of lawyers to conduct a legal study of the Bond Commission report.

The team comprises a Senior Additional Solicitor General, two Deputy Solicitor Generals and a Senior State Counsel, the Govt Information Department reported quoting sources from the AG’s Department.

The team will study the commission’s recommendations and pay attention to the initial steps to be taken in this regard by the Attorney General’s Department, it said.

The Bond Commission report was handed over to the Attorney General’s Department by the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando on the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Copies of the Treasury Bond Commission report were forwarded to the Central Bank and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption as well.

The Bond Commission handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017 while he made a special statement on the report on January 3, 2018.