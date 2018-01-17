Postal facility for MPs and PC members doubled

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal for the improvement of postal facilities provided for Members of Parliament and Provincial Councils.

Co-cabinet spokesman Gayantha Karunathilake said that the postal facility has not been increased since 2007 while postal charges have been increased in several occasions.

Hence it was decided to amend the annual amount provided for postal facility with the funds given to MPs increased from Rs 175,000 to Rs 350,000 and allocation for PC members increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 48,000.

The proposal was put forward by Minister of Post, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs M. H. A. Haleem.