UNP appoints committee to study Bond Commission report

The United National Party (UNP) has appointed a three-member committee to study the report of the Bond Commission and submit its findings to the Working Committee, UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim said.

Bond Commission handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017.

The Commission report refers to the allegation against senior UNP member and former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake regarding the payment of rent for the penthouse apartment belonging to the Aloysius family.

It recommended that the government should to take necessary action against Karunanayake under the section of bribery and corruption and further legal action under the penal codes for giving false evidence at the Commission.

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into serious acts of fraud and corruption have been handed over to the Parliament today.

The Speaker’s Office said that 26 copies (English) of the Bond Commission report and a summarized report and 34 copies (Sinhala) of the PRECIFAC report were handed over by a legal officer of the Presidential Secretariat to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.