Report of the Bond Commission released

The full report of the Presidential Commission on of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds, has been officially made public today (17).



On January 16, the Secretary to the Bond Commission that inquired into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds, forwarded the Soft Copy of its Final Report, which was handed over to the President on December 30, 2017.

“Keeping my promise of transparency, the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds is now available in English,” the President said in a tweet.

The report and the relevant annexures can be downloaded from the President’s Official Website.

See below for the 1154-page report :

Final Report of Presidential Commission on Issuance of Bonds by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd