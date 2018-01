A person has been shot and killed inside a house in Katupilagama, Sevanagala this morning.

Police said the shooting had been carried out by a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle, however the suspect has not been identified still.

The deceased is a 39-year-old resident of Walawegama, Udawalawa.

The magistrate’s inquiry is scheduled to be carried out today while Sevanagala Police are conducting further investigations.