Distribution of ballot notices commences today

January 18, 2018   09:18 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Post Master General Rohana Abeyratne stated that the distribution of ballot notices across the nation will commence today (18). 

He further that all the employees of the postal service have been notified of the above. 

The distribution of ballot notices will continue till February 3. The Post Master General further stated that January 28 has been declared as a special postal day where the distribution of ballot notices will continue. 

