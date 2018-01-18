UNP MP M.H.M. Salman resigns

UNP National List MP M.H.M. Salman has tendered his resignation as a Member of Parliament.

He has handed over his letter of resignation to the General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake, who in turn is expected to forward it to the Elections Commission.

Salman was one of two Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) nominees included into the National List of the United National Party (UNP), with the other being Dr. A. R. A. Hafeez, in August 2015.

Hafeez had resigned in January 2016 to make way for Mohamed Shariff Thowfeek, who was sworn into the vacant seat in parliament.

SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem appointed his own brother Dr. A.R. A. Hafeez and a Kandy-based lawyer M. H. M. Salman as national list MPs saying the appointments were temporary and that the they would give way if and when the he wanted to replace them.