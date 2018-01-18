PM makes special statement on Bond Commission report

PM makes special statement on Bond Commission report

January 18, 2018   06:03 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that necessary action will be taken regarding the United National Party (UNP) members accused in the report of the Bond Commission, based on the recommendations of the committee appointed by the party. 

He stated that a committee headed by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana has been appointed to look into the allegation leveled against UNP members in the report and to submit recommendations.

The Prime Minister today made a special statement regarding the recently-released report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, appointed to investigate the issuance of bonds, and the present political situation in the country.  

He stated that the incumbent government has been able to prove that it is responsible, disciplined and honest government through action. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories