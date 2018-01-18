PM makes special statement on Bond Commission report

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that necessary action will be taken regarding the United National Party (UNP) members accused in the report of the Bond Commission, based on the recommendations of the committee appointed by the party.

He stated that a committee headed by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana has been appointed to look into the allegation leveled against UNP members in the report and to submit recommendations.

The Prime Minister today made a special statement regarding the recently-released report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, appointed to investigate the issuance of bonds, and the present political situation in the country.

He stated that the incumbent government has been able to prove that it is responsible, disciplined and honest government through action.